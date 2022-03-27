springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Maliyah Greaves is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED

Maliyah Greaves is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED

Staff Writer
54 minutes ago

Name: Maliyah Greaves

School: Tecumseh High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Track and Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: personality and determination

Words you live by: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Toughest opponent: me/my tougher side

Biggest influence: Holbrook and my family

Game-day rituals: I pray while I am getting in the blocks and talk to Collin before every race.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Tupac, my awards, a flower from Collin’s casket, LED lights

When I’m bored I like to… listen to music and exercise

Favorite movie: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Person who would play you in a movie: Zendaya because I would love to believe I looked like her

Favorite TV show: The OA

Favorite musical artist: Jhene Aiko

Favorite book: The Emotion Code by Dr. Bradley Nelson

Favorite home-cooked meal: Red Beans and Rice

Favorite restaurant: Sake

Whose mind would you like to read: Kanye West

Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt

Talent you’d like to have: be a genius

Favorite school subject: World History

Favorite athlete: Flo Jo

Favorite team: OSU

Something in the world I’d like to change: solve world hunger and cure cancer

Favorite sports moment: the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

Favorite junk food: McDonald’s fries

Best thing about your favorite sport: the determination

