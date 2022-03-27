Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Claim to fame/honors: personality and determination

Words you live by: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Toughest opponent: me/my tougher side

Biggest influence: Holbrook and my family

Game-day rituals: I pray while I am getting in the blocks and talk to Collin before every race.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Tupac, my awards, a flower from Collin’s casket, LED lights

When I’m bored I like to… listen to music and exercise

Favorite movie: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Person who would play you in a movie: Zendaya because I would love to believe I looked like her

Favorite TV show: The OA

Favorite musical artist: Jhene Aiko

Favorite book: The Emotion Code by Dr. Bradley Nelson

Favorite home-cooked meal: Red Beans and Rice

Favorite restaurant: Sake

Whose mind would you like to read: Kanye West

Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt

Talent you’d like to have: be a genius

Favorite school subject: World History

Favorite athlete: Flo Jo

Favorite team: OSU

Something in the world I’d like to change: solve world hunger and cure cancer

Favorite sports moment: the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

Favorite junk food: McDonald’s fries

Best thing about your favorite sport: the determination