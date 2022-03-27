Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Name: Maliyah Greaves
School: Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Track and Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: personality and determination
Words you live by: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Toughest opponent: me/my tougher side
Biggest influence: Holbrook and my family
Game-day rituals: I pray while I am getting in the blocks and talk to Collin before every race.
What’s on your bedroom walls: Tupac, my awards, a flower from Collin’s casket, LED lights
When I’m bored I like to… listen to music and exercise
Favorite movie: The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Person who would play you in a movie: Zendaya because I would love to believe I looked like her
Favorite TV show: The OA
Favorite musical artist: Jhene Aiko
Favorite book: The Emotion Code by Dr. Bradley Nelson
Favorite home-cooked meal: Red Beans and Rice
Favorite restaurant: Sake
Whose mind would you like to read: Kanye West
Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt
Talent you’d like to have: be a genius
Favorite school subject: World History
Favorite athlete: Flo Jo
Favorite team: OSU
Something in the world I’d like to change: solve world hunger and cure cancer
Favorite sports moment: the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight
Favorite junk food: McDonald’s fries
Best thing about your favorite sport: the determination
