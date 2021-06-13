springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Ben Van Noord is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED
News | 4 hours ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Ben Van Noord

School: Springfield High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Sports: football and baseball

Claim to fame/honors: All GWOC for football and baseball

Words you live by: everything happens for a reason

Toughest opponent: Northmont

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: I eat Subway before every football game

What’s on your bedroom walls: a picture of Tom Brady

When I’m bored I like to... listen to music and watch TV

Favorite movie: Wolf of Wall Street

Person who would play you in a movie: Matthew McConaughey

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Toby Keith

Favorite book: Relentless by Julian Edelman

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: the other team’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: be able to do a back flip

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite team: New England Patriots

Something in the world I’d like to change: all of the negativity in the world

Favorite sports moment: going to the state semifinals my senior year for football

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: the competitiveness of football

