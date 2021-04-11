Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Raelyn Severt
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Track
Claim to fame/honors: positive energy
Words you live by: A little light can make a big difference in the darkest night
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my Mom
Game-day rituals: chewing gum and team prayer
What’s on your bedroom walls: lots of pictures of friends and family and inspirational quotes
When I’m bored I like to … watch Friends
Favorite movie: Harry Potter
Person who would play you in a movie: Lindsay Lohan
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artists: Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: anything Dr. Seuss
Favorite home-cooked meal: Sour-Kraut Bake
Favorite restaurant: Steak ‘n Shake
Whose mind would you like to read: my best friends
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: dancing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Lily Bertemes
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: time
Favorite sports moment: in Basketball Tatum was throwing the basketball back inbounds and hit me in the head.
Favorite junk food: Brownie batter
Best thing about your favorite sport: the bond I had with the team