Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Annie Smyczek
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Track
Claim to fame/honors: CBC Sportsmanship Award
Words you live by: No one puts Baby in the corner.
Toughest opponent: Indian Lake
Biggest influence: my mother
Game-day rituals: prayer
What’s on your bedroom walls: all my hats
When I’m bored I like to… watch Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Dirty Dancing
Person who would play you in a movie: Angelina Jolie
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musical artist: Dolly Parton
Favorite book: To Kill A Mockingbird
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a
Whose mind would you like to read: Patrick Swayze
Place where you’d love to travel: Paris
Talent you’d like to have: to be way more flexible
Favorite school subject: Vocational Agriculture
Favorite athlete: Ben Roethlisberger
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Something in the world I’d like to change: better care for animals
Favorite sports moment: getting a new jumping PR in track
Favorite junk food: Gummy bears
Best thing about your favorite sport: my teammates
