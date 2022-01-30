Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Annie Smyczek is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
26 minutes ago

Name: Annie Smyczek

School: Northwestern High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Track

Claim to fame/honors: CBC Sportsmanship Award

Words you live by: No one puts Baby in the corner.

Toughest opponent: Indian Lake

Biggest influence: my mother

Game-day rituals: prayer

What’s on your bedroom walls: all my hats

When I’m bored I like to… watch Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: Dirty Dancing

Person who would play you in a movie: Angelina Jolie

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Dolly Parton

Favorite book: To Kill A Mockingbird

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

Whose mind would you like to read: Patrick Swayze

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris

Talent you’d like to have: to be way more flexible

Favorite school subject: Vocational Agriculture

Favorite athlete: Ben Roethlisberger

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Something in the world I’d like to change: better care for animals

Favorite sports moment: getting a new jumping PR in track

Favorite junk food: Gummy bears

Best thing about your favorite sport: my teammates

