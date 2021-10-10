springfield-news-sun logo
X

Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Nikolai Mardovin is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Nikolai Mardovin is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
23 minutes ago

Name: Nikolai Mardovin

School: Northwestern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Golf

Toughest opponent: Graham

Biggest influence: my brother

Game-day rituals: blaring music in my car before matches

Favorite movie: Animal House

Person who would play you in a movie: Ron Burgundy

Favorite TV show: Seinfeld

Favorite musical artist: Johnny Cash

Place where you’d love to travel: Scotland

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Favorite sports moment: Tiger winning the Zola Masters

Favorite junk food: cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: meeting new people

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Northwestern High School
2
Enon Apple Butter Festival stirs up crowds
3
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield
4
Drive-through memorial held today for Springfield post commander
5
Comedians aim to provide pandemic relief at Clark State show
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top