Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Dane Whip
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 11
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer, Track
Claim to fame/honors: OHC Long Jump Champion 2021, First Team OHC
Words you live by: The Gospel
Toughest opponent: Mechanicsburg/West Liberty
Biggest influence: my dad
Game-day rituals: I pray and do a specific set of stretches
What’s on your bedroom walls: Star Wars posters
When I’m bored I like to … play video games, workout, watch YouTube
Favorite movie: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Person who would play you in a movie: Johnny Depp or Christian Bale
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite book: A Thousand Splendid Suns
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and baked potato
Favorite restaurant: El Toro
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt or Australia
Talent you’d like to have: backflip
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Matt Boling
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: easier things for left-handed people
Favorite sports moment: winning OHC sophomore year or jumping 20′11 at county 2021
Favorite junk food: Hot Cheetos
Best thing about your favorite sport: It is a personal competition but also a team, and my biggest opponent is myself.