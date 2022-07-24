Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: OHC Long Jump Champion 2021, First Team OHC

Words you live by: The Gospel

Toughest opponent: Mechanicsburg/West Liberty

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: I pray and do a specific set of stretches

What’s on your bedroom walls: Star Wars posters

When I’m bored I like to … play video games, workout, watch YouTube

Favorite movie: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Person who would play you in a movie: Johnny Depp or Christian Bale

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: A Thousand Splendid Suns

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and baked potato

Favorite restaurant: El Toro

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt or Australia

Talent you’d like to have: backflip

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Matt Boling

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: easier things for left-handed people

Favorite sports moment: winning OHC sophomore year or jumping 20′11 at county 2021

Favorite junk food: Hot Cheetos

Best thing about your favorite sport: It is a personal competition but also a team, and my biggest opponent is myself.