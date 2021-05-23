springfield-news-sun logo
X

Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Brooks Tom is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED
Brooks Tom is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

News | 5 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Brooks Tom

School: Mechanicsburg High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Baseball, Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: winning the District Championship in 2019, and winning the OHC this year

Words you live by: “The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.”

Toughest opponent: Northeastern

Biggest influence: my parents because they have always pushed me

Game-day rituals: always wearing the same pair of pants for the last 4 years (washing them of course)

What’s on your bedroom walls: Fatheads of Kobe Bryant, The Horseshoe, and other sports memorabilia

When I’m bored I like to … play video games with my teammates and go to the field and hit

Favorite movie: Million Dollar Arm

Favorite TV show: The 100

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: the Jason Bourne Series

Favorite home-cooked meal: my grandma’s vegetable soup

Favorite restaurant: Hothead

Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Eyink

Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai

Talent you’d like to have: be able to juggle

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: I wish I could give a permanent solution for Covid so that everything can go back to normal and no more lives, seasons, or years are taken away from anyone

Favorite sports moment: laying down a game-winning suicide squeeze in the 13th inning of our sectional championship in 2019

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to compete with 11 of my best friends every day

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top