Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Brooks Tom
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Baseball, Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: winning the District Championship in 2019, and winning the OHC this year
Words you live by: “The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.”
Toughest opponent: Northeastern
Biggest influence: my parents because they have always pushed me
Game-day rituals: always wearing the same pair of pants for the last 4 years (washing them of course)
What’s on your bedroom walls: Fatheads of Kobe Bryant, The Horseshoe, and other sports memorabilia
When I’m bored I like to … play video games with my teammates and go to the field and hit
Favorite movie: Million Dollar Arm
Favorite TV show: The 100
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: the Jason Bourne Series
Favorite home-cooked meal: my grandma’s vegetable soup
Favorite restaurant: Hothead
Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Eyink
Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai
Talent you’d like to have: be able to juggle
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: I wish I could give a permanent solution for Covid so that everything can go back to normal and no more lives, seasons, or years are taken away from anyone
Favorite sports moment: laying down a game-winning suicide squeeze in the 13th inning of our sectional championship in 2019
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to compete with 11 of my best friends every day