Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: winning the District Championship in 2019, and winning the OHC this year

Words you live by: “The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.”

Toughest opponent: Northeastern

Biggest influence: my parents because they have always pushed me

Game-day rituals: always wearing the same pair of pants for the last 4 years (washing them of course)

What’s on your bedroom walls: Fatheads of Kobe Bryant, The Horseshoe, and other sports memorabilia

When I’m bored I like to … play video games with my teammates and go to the field and hit

Favorite movie: Million Dollar Arm

Favorite TV show: The 100

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: the Jason Bourne Series

Favorite home-cooked meal: my grandma’s vegetable soup

Favorite restaurant: Hothead

Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Eyink

Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai

Talent you’d like to have: be able to juggle

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: I wish I could give a permanent solution for Covid so that everything can go back to normal and no more lives, seasons, or years are taken away from anyone

Favorite sports moment: laying down a game-winning suicide squeeze in the 13th inning of our sectional championship in 2019

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to compete with 11 of my best friends every day