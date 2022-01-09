Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Seth Thomas
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Swimming, Track
Claim to fame/honors: Swimming state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay state champion
Words you live by: “Don’t stop when you are tired, stop when you are done.”
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: in swimming, Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty
Game-day rituals: using a foam roller on my legs and stretching
What’s on your bedroom walls: music posters and Swimming medals
When I’m bored I like to… camp or play Disc Golf
Favorite movie: Christmas Vacation
Person who would play you in a movie: Tobey Maguire
Favorite musical artist: Colter Wall
Favorite book: Adrift by Steven Callahan
Favorite home-cooked meal: Sausage gravy and biscuits
Favorite restaurant: Golden Chopsticks
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs
Place where you’d love to travel: any National Park
Talent you’d like to have: be good at rock climbing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Adam Peaty
Favorite team: Cleveland Browns
Favorite sports moment: winning the relay at state last year
Favorite junk food: any sour candy
Best thing about your favorite sport: getting through a rough month of training and then seeing it pay off at a big swim meet