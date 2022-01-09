Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Claim to fame/honors: Swimming state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay state champion

Words you live by: “Don’t stop when you are tired, stop when you are done.”

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: in swimming, Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty

Game-day rituals: using a foam roller on my legs and stretching

What’s on your bedroom walls: music posters and Swimming medals

When I’m bored I like to… camp or play Disc Golf

Favorite movie: Christmas Vacation

Person who would play you in a movie: Tobey Maguire

Favorite musical artist: Colter Wall

Favorite book: Adrift by Steven Callahan

Favorite home-cooked meal: Sausage gravy and biscuits

Favorite restaurant: Golden Chopsticks

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: any National Park

Talent you’d like to have: be good at rock climbing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Adam Peaty

Favorite team: Cleveland Browns

Favorite sports moment: winning the relay at state last year

Favorite junk food: any sour candy

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting through a rough month of training and then seeing it pay off at a big swim meet