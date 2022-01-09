Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Seth Thomas is the Athlete of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School.
Seth Thomas is the Athlete of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Seth Thomas

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Swimming, Track

Claim to fame/honors: Swimming state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay state champion

Words you live by: “Don’t stop when you are tired, stop when you are done.”

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: in swimming, Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty

Game-day rituals: using a foam roller on my legs and stretching

What’s on your bedroom walls: music posters and Swimming medals

When I’m bored I like to… camp or play Disc Golf

Favorite movie: Christmas Vacation

Person who would play you in a movie: Tobey Maguire

Favorite musical artist: Colter Wall

Favorite book: Adrift by Steven Callahan

Favorite home-cooked meal: Sausage gravy and biscuits

Favorite restaurant: Golden Chopsticks

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: any National Park

Talent you’d like to have: be good at rock climbing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Adam Peaty

Favorite team: Cleveland Browns

Favorite sports moment: winning the relay at state last year

Favorite junk food: any sour candy

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting through a rough month of training and then seeing it pay off at a big swim meet

