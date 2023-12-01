Art Prowl returns to Springfield to promote artistic talent

Robine Wright, one of the MRAL’s founders, said in just a year-and-a-half, the group has grown and this event was a great way to introduce it.

“The businesses liked having our work in and our artist sold their works, which was a nice thing,” she said. “They’re excited to have us back again this year.”

MRAL works can be found at the following businesses: Champion City Guide & Supply; COhatch the Market; Courtyard by Marriott; Duo Home; Firefly Boutique; Frame Haven; Huntington Bank; Key Bank; La Torte Dolci; Part National Bank; El Mundo; WesBanco; Stella Bleu Bistro; Bone-A-Fido; Speakeasy Ramen; Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop; and Charlo’s.

A chance to see some artists working live and to purchase art will be at a Plein Air Quick Draw, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Wright said this will be unique.

“There aren’t many plein air events in winter, and this way people can see what our artists do,” she said.

The group hosted plein air events in the warmer weather months including at the annual Garden Jubilee in August in Snyder Park, and several workshops.

The MRAL will also offer a raffle with prizes including an overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriott, a $50 gift card to Speakeasy Ramen and prints by Gary Blevins. Raffle cards will be available at the kickoff event and at the participating Art Prowl businesses.

Each card must be initialed at each business showcasing MRAL artists through December. Once the raffle card is completely filled out, it can be dropped off at Champion City Guide & Supply, and the drawing will be held Dec. 31.

The group is excited for 2024 with more opportunities, especially wanting younger people to join in.

“It’s an exciting time for art in Springfield. With these events and our drawing, we are also bringing attention to Springfield,” said Wright.

For more information about MRAL go to their website www.madriverartleague.square.site or their Facebook page.