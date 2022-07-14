Art Affair on the Square returns Saturday after COVID hiatus

One of the biggest additions to the previous Art Affair on the Square was a wine tasting that will return this year. The wine tasting includes selections from Folck Winery of Mechanicsburg, Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar of Urbana and Bokes Creek Winery of Raymond, Ohio.

“The wine complements the event really well. People really liked having that option as they look around,” Deere-Bunnell said.

Food offerings will range from pierogis and bourbon chicken to Italian ices. Performing arts complement the visual art with live music from 3-5 p.m. at the Courthouse Plaza stage.

Downtown vendors and restaurants will also participate with a variety of specials and other offerings.

Monument Square District also offers a chili cook-off Sept. 25, a holiday horse parade Nov. 25 and holiday gala and auction Dec. 1 in downtown Urbana.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Affair on the Square

Where: Monument Square, downtown Urbana

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: call 937-653-3334 or go to www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/