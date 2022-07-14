springfield-news-sun logo
Art Affair on the Square returns Saturday after COVID hiatus

Art Affair on the Square, a chance to view and purchase a variety of artwork, food trucks, a wine tasting and other activities, will return Saturday for the first time since 2019.

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
9 minutes ago

A summer staple that turns the center of downtown Urbana into a makeshift gallery for a day returns for the first time in three years Saturday.

The third Saturday in July brings Art Affair on the Square, which will gather 20 art vendors, food trucks, a wine tasting and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

After having the event canceled the past two summers due to COVID precautions, presenting group Monument Square District is pleased to have it again.

“We’ll have a nice, quaint little setup with some new vendors and several coming back,” board member Vicki Deere-Bunnell said. “The setup will be a little different from other years.”

Art in various genres will be offered for sale. Other attractions include a juried art show, demonstrations, exhibits and kids’ activities.

One of the biggest additions to the previous Art Affair on the Square was a wine tasting that will return this year. The wine tasting includes selections from Folck Winery of Mechanicsburg, Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar of Urbana and Bokes Creek Winery of Raymond, Ohio.

“The wine complements the event really well. People really liked having that option as they look around,” Deere-Bunnell said.

Food offerings will range from pierogis and bourbon chicken to Italian ices. Performing arts complement the visual art with live music from 3-5 p.m. at the Courthouse Plaza stage.

Downtown vendors and restaurants will also participate with a variety of specials and other offerings.

Monument Square District also offers a chili cook-off Sept. 25, a holiday horse parade Nov. 25 and holiday gala and auction Dec. 1 in downtown Urbana.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Affair on the Square

Where: Monument Square, downtown Urbana

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: call 937-653-3334 or go to www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/

