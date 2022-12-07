Apple Farm Service dealership expands West College Corner location

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A company that sells and repairs agriculture, construction and lawn care equipment in West College Corner, Ind. is expanding.
Apple Farm Service Inc. has been in the area since 2013 and officials broke ground Tuesday on the project.
“Apple Farm Service will be more than doubling their current size with this project,” said Justin Moorman from Game Construction. “The current showroom will be dismantled with two buildings being constructed to each side of their current service shop. The left building will be a large showroom with sales offices, parts counter, parts offices and parts storage,” he said.
The right building will be an additional service shop to accommodate small to large equipment, Moorman said.
“An 18-foot-tall garage door means they can handle equipment as they get larger. Along with the additional building space, we will be adding a larger parking area, and a driveway loop for delivery trucks,” he said.
Apple Farm Service is a family-owned dealership that was opened in 1956 by Henry Apple. There are five locations — four are in Ohio and one in Indiana.
Some of those in attendance at Tuesday’s groundbreaking were members of the Apple family, with current Present and CEO Bill Apple; Alex Noctin from Bath State Bank, and Melissa Browning.
“We are blessed to play a part in this wonderful community,” Bill Apple said Tuesday. “Since we’ve purchased this location from West College Corner Implement, we continue to be floored by the kindness this town and surrounding area have shown. We can’t wait to show our respect to you all by delivering an even better experience with the completion of our building.”
Brands carried by Apple Farm Service are Case IH, New Holland, Kinze, Kioti, Kubota, Grasshopper, Bad Boy and dozens more.
About the Author