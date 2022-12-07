Apple Farm Service dealership expands West College Corner location

Apple Farm Service is a family-owned dealership that was opened in 1956 by Henry Apple. There are five locations — four are in Ohio and one in Indiana.

Some of those in attendance at Tuesday’s groundbreaking were members of the Apple family, with current Present and CEO Bill Apple; Alex Noctin from Bath State Bank, and Melissa Browning.

“We are blessed to play a part in this wonderful community,” Bill Apple said Tuesday. “Since we’ve purchased this location from West College Corner Implement, we continue to be floored by the kindness this town and surrounding area have shown. We can’t wait to show our respect to you all by delivering an even better experience with the completion of our building.”

Brands carried by Apple Farm Service are Case IH, New Holland, Kinze, Kioti, Kubota, Grasshopper, Bad Boy and dozens more.