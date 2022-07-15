Annual Barnstorming Carnival takes off this weekend

Explore Economic development conference brings over a 100 professionals to downtown Springfield

This year, organizers have added a 1932 Monocoupe Model 90 aircraft and a PT-19 built in 1941, according to the release.

A pancake breakfast served by Hustead EMS will be available both days from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Activities for children will include pedal planes, foam glider building, face painting, a bounce house. A balloon tying clown and a magician will also be on site.

More information about the event is on the carnival’s website or contact Dewey Davenport at 937-877-0837.