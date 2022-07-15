Annual Barnstorming Carnival takes off this weekend

Barnstorming Carnival and Classic Car Cruise-In returns this year on Saturday and Sunday at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.
The free event celebrates the golden age of aviation with biplane rides and vintage antique aircraft displays, according to a city of Springfield press release.
The carnival will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
“The Barnstorming Carnival is a fun, family-friendly event that gets more popular each year, and is a great opportunity for the public to discover the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport,” said Airport Manager Seth Timmerman.
More than 5,000 people attended past carnivals, and we’re looking forward to another great turnout this weekend.”
This year, organizers have added a 1932 Monocoupe Model 90 aircraft and a PT-19 built in 1941, according to the release.
A pancake breakfast served by Hustead EMS will be available both days from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Activities for children will include pedal planes, foam glider building, face painting, a bounce house. A balloon tying clown and a magician will also be on site.
More information about the event is on the carnival’s website or contact Dewey Davenport at 937-877-0837.
About the Author