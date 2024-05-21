BreakingNews
Judge: ‘We can’t fix this.’ Minivan driver in fatal Clark County school bus crash sentenced to prison

Aiden Clark's Parents Make Statement

In Other News
1
Judge: ‘We can’t fix this.’ Minivan driver in fatal Clark County school...
2
Four Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’...
3
Minivan driver in fatal Clark County school bus crash sentenced to...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top