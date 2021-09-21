AEP, Clark County sending electric aggregation program opt-out letters

The Board of Clark County Commissioners in partnership with AEP Energy sent opt-out letters to eligible residents on Monday as part of the electric aggregation program, which voters approved at the polls in March 2020.
The program was approved in Green, Harmony, Moorefield, Pleasant and Springfield townships.
“Electric and natural gas governmental aggregation allows eligible households and small businesses that participate the opportunity to save money on the generation portion of their electric bills by grouping together to increase their purchasing power,” a board press release stated.
Residents are able to leave the aggregation program at any time with no fee. If residents receive the letter and wish to enroll in the program, no action is required of them; they will simply continue paying their current local utility provider.
The program begins with the November meter-read date and will last for 18 months, according to the press release.
Those residents who wish to opt out of the program can call 1-877-726-0214. The opt-out period ends Oct. 11, and there is no fee to cancel.
Residents of Bethel Twp., German Twp., Mad River Twp., Madison Twp., Pike Twp., New Carlisle and Springfield will continue to participate in their own governmental aggregation programs. To read the full opt-out letter, log on to Clark County’s website.