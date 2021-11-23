springfield-news-sun logo
Action figures, collectibles store opens on Upper Valley Pike in Springfield

Aaron Detrick, the owner of Roma Collectibles The Toy Store, has thousands of toys in his new store on Upper Valley Pike.
Aaron Detrick, the owner of Roma Collectibles The Toy Store, has thousands of toys in his new store on Upper Valley Pike.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
5 minutes ago
‘Family is a big part of my life and a big part of this business,’ says ROMA Collectibles owner.

A new shop featuring vintage and modern action figures and other collectibles opened in Springfield this month.

Aaron Detrick, of Springfield, opened ROMA Collectibles: The Toy Store on Nov. 13 at 1030 Upper Valley Pike. When he learned of the Upper Valley Pike location having an opening, he quickly signed on to take the space.

The shop’s name, Detrick said, is an anagram for his family and was inspired by the name of his father’s business, ROMA Group.

“Family is a big part of my life and a big part of this business,” he said. He operates the store with his wife, Sarah.

Aaron Detrick, the owner of Roma Collectibles The Toy Store, has thousands of toys in his new store on Upper Valley Pike.
Aaron Detrick, the owner of Roma Collectibles The Toy Store, has thousands of toys in his new store on Upper Valley Pike.

Toys have carried value for Detrick after childhood; he told the News-Sun that he put himself through college selling toys on eBay, and for years he has toured toy shows and has continued selling action figures online.

“I never really grew up,” said Detrick.

The shop has shelves and walls lined with action figures from a diversity of fandoms, and the shop also carries an assortment of comics and other figurines, Detrick said. The Detricks chose a November start date for the business in order to prep for the holiday season.

The business’ hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

