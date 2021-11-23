Action figures, collectibles store opens on Upper Valley Pike in Springfield

Toys have carried value for Detrick after childhood; he told the News-Sun that he put himself through college selling toys on eBay, and for years he has toured toy shows and has continued selling action figures online.

“I never really grew up,” said Detrick.

The shop has shelves and walls lined with action figures from a diversity of fandoms, and the shop also carries an assortment of comics and other figurines, Detrick said. The Detricks chose a November start date for the business in order to prep for the holiday season.

The business’ hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.