911 caller in Friday morning fatal shooting claims self defense

A man told 911 dispatchers that he shot his ex-girlfriend’s ex in self-defense, which led to his death early Friday morning in Springfield.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Maiden Lane before 12:58 a.m.

A man who called 911 told a dispatcher that while at his ex’s house, her ex came over and banged on the doors before entering and asking where his gun was. He allegedly threatened the caller then assaulted him and the homeowner and pulled out a gun, at which point the caller pulled out his own gun. The ex-boyfriend fired a shot, which missed, at which point the caller said he fired his own gun and shot the victim.

“Please hurry up. Please, I don’t want anyone to die,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The ex-girlfriend can be heard distressed in the background of the call.

“Oh my God, he’s dying,” she said.

The caller said no one else was injured or present during the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released Friday, Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron told the News-Sun earlier.

