Clark County 2-year-old shot in legs after gun fires while in purse

Around 5:10 p.m., a woman called 911 and reported her son was shot in his legs, according to Clark County dispatch records.

She said he was breathing and crying and a belt was being used as a tourniquet.

German Twp. police, Clark County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the home in the 5400 block of Ballentine Pike.

German Twp. Fire Department medics took the boy to Springfield Regional Hospital for treatment. He was later transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

An investigation determined the boy picked up his mother’s purse with a semi-automatic handgun inside while it was on the kitchen table.

He carried the purse to the living room and stood next to his father, who was lying on the floor.

The gun discharged while the boy had the purse, striking both of his legs. His father also had a minor graze wound.

A video camera inside the home captured the shooting and supported how the parents described the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Once it’s completed the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of charges.