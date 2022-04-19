Blood drives among events happening in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host several activities:

Today at 10 a.m.: Leap into Science – Light & Shadow for preschool-aged children who will explore the science of light and shadows through stories and hands-on activities.

Tonight at 7 p.m.: Tuesday Book Talk with an in-person discussion of Northern Spy by Flynn Berry.

Thursday at 10 a.m.: Leap into Science – Light & Shadow at the North Lewisburg branch library for preschool-aged children who will explore the science of light and shadows through stories and hands-on activities.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen and Food Pantries

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., distribution will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. An I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Enon Blood Drive

Enon’s blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 363 E. Main St. in Enon. Those who registered will be entered into a drawing for a $250 nature hills trees and plants gift card.

Warder Literacy Center Volunteers

The Warder Literary Center, 137 E. High St. in Springfield, will host tutoring workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The center has three adults, 12 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor. To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Real Estate Food Truck Thursdays

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local nonprofit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. it its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the nonprofits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the nonprofit. The next food truck and nonprofit will be Poppy’s Smokehouse Café and NHP of Greater Springfield on Thursday.