60 area employers will be at annual Clark County Job Fair

Sixty area employers will be at a Clark County Job Fair next month.

There will be a variety of employers represented, including customer service, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, food service, education, and public service, and a range of opportunities form entry level to highly skilled.

“Attending a career fair is a great way to meet employers face to face and represent “you” in person. Sometimes a resume doesn’t represent a person and his or her skill sets as well as can be done in a face to face setting,” said Amy Donahoe, director of workforce development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Donahoe said bringing and having a resume at the fair will be “extremely important” because employers will speak with candidates and accept resumes.

“Employers will then reach out to schedule a time to meet and discuss the opportunity more in depth. That being said, we have had employers ask for a quiet space to interview candidates on the spot and have seen offers come that same day,” she said.

Anyone who is looking for employment in the Clark County region can attend the fair. However, Donahoe said they have found that hosting this event in the spring also allows for graduating high school seniors and college students to explore options after graduation.

The fair will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, 175 S. Limestone St. Dress to impress and bring a resume. It’s sponsored by OhioMeansJobs Clark County and the Greater Springfield Partnership.

