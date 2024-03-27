New Carlisle library to host total eclipse event at Smith Park

It will take place between the library’s two StoryWalk installations. The first, starting in Smith Park, will have the picture book, “A Few Beautiful Minutes,” which is about a solar eclipse. The second will have a display of eclipse-related facts and trivia that would be interesting to older kids through adults.

The event will also include a balloon artist, an airbrush tattoo artist, multiple craft stations, Kona Ice for the first hour, food trucks and more.

“After I started hearing about the massive influx of visitors expected in the area, I wanted to give residents in this area a fun, safe place to gather for this amazing experience,” said library director Beth Freeman. “However, having lived in Ohio and been subject to its weather vagaries for most of my life, I also wanted to give the community an event that could go on even if the weather is cloudy and the eclipse itself fails to impress.”

The event is free of charge. Eclipse glasses will be given out as long as supplies last.

The library is coordinating with the city of New Carlisle for the use of Smith Park, and the Friends of the New Carlisle Library is providing volunteers and financially sponsoring the airbrush artists and balloon twister.

Many of other organizations, cities and counties are also hosting eclipse events for the community.

The Clark County Public Library will host several eclipse history programs on March 28 and 30, and Total Eclipse in the Park at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on April 8.

The city of Springfield will host “Eclipse Over Springfield” from 2 to 4 p.m. at National Road Commons Park. There will be food trucks, live music, lawn games and more. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided. For more information, visit visitgreaterspringfield.com.

Wittenberg University will sponsor several interactive activities and presentations on March 24, 31, April 6 and 7, leading up to the solar eclipse.

Several places in Champaign County will also host events for the total solar eclipse.