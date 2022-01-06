Hamburger icon
6 ways to help snow plow and salt truck drivers clear roads

A Butler County Engineer's Office salt truck plows Elk Creek Road in Madison Twp. Monday, February 15, 2021. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

By , Staff Writer
Updated 25 minutes ago

With snow and ice anticipated in the forecast, salt truck drivers do require the public’s assistance to help crews be more efficient.

Here are some ways to help keep the salt truck drivers and motorists safe:

  1. Please move all vehicles from the street if possible to ensure our drivers may clear the snow from the roads more efficiently.
  2. When using a snowblower or shoveling a driveway, DO NOT put the snow into the street, especially after a salt truck has plowed the road.
  3. The snow has to go off to the side of the road or into the right-of-way area, which includes driveway aprons. To save some work, try to wait until the driver has finished plowing the street. Then shovel the driveway apron. (NOTE: the goal is to clear the street from curb to curb.)
  4. Do not try to pass a snowplow or salt truck. It is recommended that motorists stay 100 feet back from salt trucks.
  5. Every truck has blind spots, so don’t assume the driver can see all vehicle traffic behind them. Do not pull up behind a salt truck. (See No. 4: stay 100 feet back from salt trucks)
  6. Residents do not take requests for specific streets to be plowed. Roads are plowed by priority.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

