58th Summer Arts Festival to wrap with tributes to ELO, Alabama

Festival admission is free with a pass-the-hat effort to support the series collected at intermission. It is presented by the Springfield Arts Council.

Turn to Stone was formed earlier this decade by Chase Heck, who is joined by his dad, Bill Heck, and brothers Adam Clark and Coleman Clark. The Coleman brothers and Chase Heck met during their school years and are all graduates of Wright State University, while Bill Heck served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

ELO is known for hits like “Evil Woman,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Telephone Line” and the “Xanadu” soundtrack. Chase Heck noticed not many tributes to the band were out there and set out to make their mark.

Turn to Stone found a receptive audience during their initial Arts Festival appearance in 2023. The group dresses like the band during its peak years and even has its own light show to complement the music.

Orchestra isn’t just in name only. Members of the chamber music ensemble Viva La Strings complete the combination of pop and classical music with plenty of strings.

The band has gone on to several bookings around Ohio and has gigs in 2025 as far as Ontario, Canada, and Florida in addition to the Midwest.

Thursday will bring in Jim Donovan and Sun King Warriors. Donovan gained fame in the ‘90s worldbeat rock band Rusted Root, and describes Sun King Warriors as a blend of rhythm heavy roots rock with a strong dose of big barreling drums.

Thursday will also be the final Skyline in the Park opportunity with Skyline Chili selling cheese coneys and walking tacos, 6-9 p.m.

Another festival audience favorite that has entertained for decades, Phil Dirt and the Dozers, will continue its signature vocal harmonies, playing 1950s-1970s rock n’ roll, everything from the Beach Boys and Four Seasons to the Eagles on Friday evening.

The 2024 season will go country for its Saturday season finale with a newcomer to the series, Boys in the Band: The Alabama Tribute. Alabama became legendary in the ‘80s with more than 10 number one albums on the U.S. country chart and dozens of chart-topping singles like “Take Me Down,” “Love in the First Degree” and “The Closer You Get” that crossed over into the mainstream pop charts.

All shows begin at 8 p.m. Festivalgoers may set up their lawn chairs or blankets for that evening’s performance starting at 6 a.m. For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.