5 people from Springfield schools receive leader awards

Five Springfield City School District employees have received the Nehemiah Foundation’s Hopeful Leaders Award.

The employees who were awarded are: Edna Chapman, Hayward Middle School principal; Joan Elder, board of education member; Carrie Hanna, Hayward Middle School counselor; Deborah Howard, Fulton Elementary School principal; and Pamela Shay, director of Federal Programs.

Superintendent Bob Hill said the district is honored to have them serving students.

“This esteemed award is a testament to these educators’ unwavering commitment and dedication to our community, showcasing their exceptional leadership qualities and the remarkable impact they have had on the City of Springfield,” he said.

“Hopeful Leaders are those who inspire and lead by example, infusing optimism and determination into everything they do. These individuals exhibit vision, compassion, resilience, collaboration and innovation,” Hill said. “Edna, Joan, Carrie, Deb and Pam have all demonstrated these attributes in abundance, and their collective contributions have been nothing short of exceptional.”