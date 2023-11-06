Local author writes romance novel set in Springfield, New Carlisle

A local author has written a romance novel that is set in two Clark County locations, with plans to write a series.

Sarah Anne Carter has released her holiday romance novel, “The Cookie Connection: A Rose City Romance,” that features locations in Springfield, New Carlisle and Dayton.

In the book, a single gourmet cookie destroys one relationships and starts another.

“Breaking up over a cookie seems drastic, but Julie couldn’t stand Nick’s attitude anymore, and he stole her cookie. Her only hope for romance for the holidays is the green-eyed stranger who gave her the cookie that was stolen,” according to Carter. “Springfield is a small town and when they meet again, Julie is free to see where it might lead. Right before Christmas, she finds out he’s been keeping secrets from her. She must decide if he’s worth the wait and the risk.”

There will be a book launch with Carter’s book for sale, along with the cookie featured in the book, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at Winans in downtown Springfield.

The new book and cookies will also be available at the Northwestern Craft Fair on Nov. 11, Christmas in Historic Springboro on Nov. 19, Tecumseh Craft Show on Dec. 2 and the St. Mary Advent Bazaar in Urbana on Dec. 16.

The book is available in paperback on Amazon and will be on Kindle starting Nov. 9.

Carter plans to write more books set in the local area for her Rose City Romance series. She also has three other novels published, The Ring, Life After and After, and Orphan Wish Island.

For more information on Carter and her books, visit www.sarahannecarter.com/books.