4NRS Journey to bring arena rock to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre

The tribute band will perform rock and power ballads, including Foreigner’s “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is,” in addition to Journey’s classics like “Anyway You Want It,” “Separate Ways” and signature song “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The setlist features timeless classics that appeal to original fans and a new generation of listeners alike.

The challenge is for the musicians to replicate the sounds of these bands that get played daily on classic rock and ‘80s stations. They approach it through musicianship and a deep love for classic rock, according to a media release.

Band members include Keith Carmichael, lead vocals; Peter Konstantakos, lead guitar; Carter MacDowell, bass; Mark Cohn, keyboards; and Luis “Brooks” Torres, drums

“Together, they form a tribute act that doesn’t just play the music – they celebrate it, honoring the legacy of the bands that shaped rock history,” said Staci Weller, executive director of the GrandWorks Foundation that runs the Gloria Theatre.

The Stars on Stage series has drawn nearly 8,000 attendees over its first 26 shows and continues to draw audiences to the historic theater in this fourth season. The Gloria Theatre is located at 216 S. Main St., Urbana.

Tickets cost $37, $47.35 and $57.70 and can be purchased by visiting gloriatheatre.org.