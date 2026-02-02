4 injured in unintentional gun discharge in Springfield

Two Springfield residents who were struck were transported to local hospitals before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, “due to the severity of their injuries,” according to the release. A third person was transported to Kettering Health. All three are in “serious but stable condition.”

The man who reportedly fired the gun by accident was shot in the hand, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital and released.

The shooting is under investigation and the city said it will share an update with any additional information, “including potential charges.”

“At this time, all available information indicates this was not an intentional act and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the city said in the release.