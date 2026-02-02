4 injured in unintentional gun discharge in Springfield

Breaking: Court could rule today on protected status for Haitians: Springfield waits, watches

Four people were injured in an accidental shooting in east Springfield Friday. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

Four people were injured in an accidental shooting in east Springfield Friday.

Springfield police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Charles Street that happened around 5:25 p.m., according to a media release from the city. Four people sustained gunshot wounds and an investigation found a gun was fired by accident.

Two Springfield residents who were struck were transported to local hospitals before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, “due to the severity of their injuries,” according to the release. A third person was transported to Kettering Health. All three are in “serious but stable condition.”

The man who reportedly fired the gun by accident was shot in the hand, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital and released.

The shooting is under investigation and the city said it will share an update with any additional information, “including potential charges.”

“At this time, all available information indicates this was not an intentional act and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the city said in the release.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.