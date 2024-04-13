3 Springfield School of Innovation students certified to fly drones

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Three School of Innovation (SOI) students have earned their certifications to fly drones, all before graduating high school.

Seniors Kylie Gourley and Sterling Wagner-Pyles and junior Leland Davis all passed their final test to earn their FAA — Part 107 pilot’s licenses for drones and are now certified to fly unmanned drones under 55 pounds.

ExploreSouth Charleston elementary students get free eye exams, glasses

Along with learning the mechanics of how to fly a drone, students in the unmanned aerial systems courses, which were added during the 2022-23 school year, also learn the physics behind aerodynamics, how air density affects flight, how to read meteorology reports, the communications pilots use, signs at airports, airspace maps and how to develop a mission plan before flying.

“The career opportunities for drone pilots are becoming increasingly more available and in demand, including in the agriculture, land surveying and photography industries,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars. “After completing the courses at SOI, several students have expressed interest in pursuing careers in unmanned aerial systems.”

ExploreClark County deputies share new details about woman shot to death

The School of Innovation gives a second option for high school students in the Springfield City School District to focus on project-based learning instead of traditional classroom instruction.

In Other News
1
Down 9% from before COVID, Clark County seeks substitute teachers
2
Clark State to host dedication ceremony for new student plaza
3
Highway patrol IDs man who died after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
4
Uber driver shot in Clark County remembered as loving mother, sister
5
WATCH: Video shows Clark County man charged with murder confront Uber...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top