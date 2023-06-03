3 people injured in Clark County multi-vehicle crash

At least three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Clark County.
Crews were sent the 4000 block of West National Road around 12:31 p.m. on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Those hurt were taken to local hospitals, the patrol said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
CareFlight was also called, OSHP said.
Additional details about how the crash happened are not yet known.
The crash is under investigation.
