3 people injured in Clark County multi-vehicle crash
45 minutes ago

At least three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Clark County.

Crews were sent the 4000 block of West National Road around 12:31 p.m. on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Those hurt were taken to local hospitals, the patrol said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

CareFlight was also called, OSHP said.

Additional details about how the crash happened are not yet known.

The crash is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

