3 new Springfield commissioners sworn in, assistant mayor selected

“These days ahead are challenging; it is an entirely different political landscape than it was when I first ran in 2017 to today,” Rue said. “This is a grit and fight position now. We must keep our city focused.”

Since 2023, Springfield city commissioners have faced a surge of questions and anger at meetings regarding the city’s response to Haitian immigration. In 2024, Springfield was in the national spotlight as national Republican figures spun that serious immigration debate into false rumors about people eating pets. Commissioners at the time — Rue, Tackett, Assistant Mayor Dave Estrop, Krystal Brown and Bridget Houston — were subject to vitriol online and allegedly received threats from the white supremacist hate group the Blood Tribe.

In 2025, angers continued but were less prominent at city meetings, though the approaching end to Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in February and immigration enforcement in the state will impact Springfield.

Rigsbee is a former firefighter/paramedic who served with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division for 26 years. He is a lifelong Springfield resident who also served nine years as president of the Springfield Professional Firefighters Union.

He was sworn in by Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll.

Wallace is a community mentor supervisor for the Springfield City School District, who has worked for the district since 2016. He also coached football and basketball for Springfield High School. In the early 1990s, he was a star quarterback at South High School, going on to play at Toledo.

He was sworn in by Clark County Common Pleas Court Judge Douglas Rastatter.

Ricketts is the former Clark County disaster services coordinator and has played a significant leadership role with People for Safe Water, working to clean up the Tremont City Barrel Fill, an Emergency Management Agency Superfund site.

He was sworn in by Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott in her capacity as a notary. Elliott also administered Tackett’s oath of office for assistant mayor.