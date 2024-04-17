3 interviewed for superintendent’s job at Northwestern

Blazer, of Springfield, has worked 21 years in education, including as assistant principal for Clark-Shawnee Local School District, elementary principal in the Northeastern Local School District, and assistant superintendent in the Northeastern district since 2011.

He has a bachelors degree in education, master’s in education, superintendent’s licensure and elementary and high school principal license from the University of Dayton.

Milner, of Dayton and a 1989 Northwestern graduate, has worked in education for 29 years, including in Carlisle Local Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and interim superintendent, and he has been principal of Alden Brown Elementary School since 2009.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Miami University, a mathematics teaching licensure for grades 7-12 from Ohio University, and a master’s in educational administration, principal licensure, assistant superintendent licensure and superintendent’s licensure from the University of Dayton.

Patrick, of Arcanum, has worked in education for 27 years, with 11 years of superintendent experience. He has served as a teacher at Piqua City Schools, elementary principal at Sidney City Schools an Anna Local Schools, superintendent at Bradford Exempted Village Schools and Franklin Monroe Local Schools, and has spent the last six years as the director of business operations for Fairborn City Schools. He was also a basketball and volleyball coach for 11 years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, master’s in Teacher Leadership and post-graduate work in education from Wright State University from the University of Dayton.

Fifteen people applied for the position, including Patrick, Milner, Blazer, Joel Anderson, Ron Brown, Melinda Clark, Chris Conley, Clint Freese, Jeffrey Greulich, Joseph Hall, Martha Hasselbusch, Lisa Tuttle-Huff, Tony Meinerding, Erin Neitzelt and Joy Stokes.

Clark County Educational Service Center Superintendent Dan Bennett has been the interim superintendent since former superintendent Jesse Steiner left the job at the end of last year. Bennett will continue the role until a permanent superintendent is hired.

Steiner, who left his job effective Dec. 1 with more than 2 1/2 years remaining on his contract, now serves as a consultant to the superintendent until Dec. 31, 2024. He is being paid his full salary of $145,000 annually and his benefits without having to work in person or daily.

On Nov. 28 last year, Steiner and the board of education agreed to a deal to end his work as superintendent “in order to avoid the time, expense, distraction and acrimony of protracted litigation.” Neither side explained what led to the separation and settlement agreement.

The school board has a meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Athletic Complex, where members are expected to decide and announce who the next superintendent will be.