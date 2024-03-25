15 people apply for superintendent position at Northwestern schools

Clark County Educational Service Center Superintendent Dan Bennett has been the interim superintendent since former superintendent Jesse Steiner left the job at the end of last year. Bennett will continue the role until a permanent superintendent is hired.

Steiner, who left his job effective Dec. 1 with more than 2 1/2 years remaining on his contract, now serves as a consultant to the superintendent until Dec. 31, 2024. He is being paid his full salary of $145,000 annually and his benefits without having to work in person or daily.

On Nov. 28 last year, Steiner and the board of education agreed to a deal to end his work as superintendent “in order to avoid the time, expense, distraction and acrimony of protracted litigation.” Neither side explained what led to the separation and settlement agreement.

The 15 applicants for the superintendent’s are:

Joel Anderson, of Miamisburg, has worked 27 years in education as a superintendent, director of curriculum and principal, and has been a K-8 principal for St. Peter in Chains School in Hamilton since 2020.

Shawn Blazer, of Springfield, has worked 21 years in education as assistant principal for Clark-Shawnee Local School District, elementary principal in the Northeastern Local School District, and has been assistant superintendent in the Northeastern district since 2011.

Ron Brown, of New Albany, has worked 26 years in education as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, regional campus coordinator and university clinical educator, and has been dean of students for Northwest Local Schools in Cincinnati since 2021.

Melinda Clark has worked 20 years in education as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, and has been director of accountability and assessment at Dayton Public Schools where she’s been since 2010.

Chris Conley, of Albany, Ind., has worked 23 years in the Delaware Community School Corporation as an assistant principal, athletic director and has been principal of Delta High School since 2012.

Clint Freese has worked 27 years in the Centerville City School District as a teacher and various principal positions, and has been principal of Tower Heights Middle School since 2006.

Jeffrey Greulich, of Tipp City, has worked at least 16 years in education, with most being in Troy City Schools, including an intervention specialist, assistant principal and has been principal at Troy Junior High School since 2018.

Joseph Hall, of Franklin, has worked 14 years in education as an intervention specialist, special education administrator, college faculty member and department chair, and school district administrator. He has been the director of educational services at Montgomery County Juvenile Court since 2020.

Martha Hasselbusch has at least 18 years of experience in education as principal, supervisor, regional vice president of curriculum and operations, superintendent, and has been an assistant principal at North College Hills City Schools since 2022.

Lisa Tuttle-Huff, of Camden, has worked 27 years in education as a counselor, teacher, assistant principal, principal, superintendent, and has been executive director of human resources for Tipp City Schools since 2021.

Tony Meinerding, of Greenville, has worked 26 years in education as a principal, superintendent, director of elementary education, assistant superintendent, and most recently as superintendent for grades 4-12 at Rowad Al Khaleel International Schools in Saudi Arabia.

Mike Milner, of Dayton and a 1989 Northwestern graduate, has worked in education for 29 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, interim superintendent, and has been principal of Alden Brown Elementary School since 2009.

Erin Neitzelt, of St. Clairsville, has worked as a public school administrator for most years in education since 1997, as well as a principal, district curriculum director and has been a middle school teacher for the last three years while living in Florida.

Jeff Patrick, of Arcanum, has 11 years of superintendent experience, has been principal, and has spent the last six years as the director of business operations for Fairborn City Schools.

Joy Stokes, of Dayton, has worked 28 years in education as a teacher, literacy specialist and coach, assistant principal, principal, and has been associate director of student services and supports in Dayton Public Schools since 2022.