3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County

OSHP said a collision happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial tractor-trailer — a tanker truck hauling milk — northbound on State Route 4.

The tanker truck went off the right side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch. OSHP said the tanker truck had rolled onto its side and was breached, causing milk to spill into the ditch.

The passenger vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest off the roadway, according to the patrol.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was last reported in stable condition.

The passenger vehicle had two occupants, and both were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unknown at this time how long State Route 4 will remain closed.