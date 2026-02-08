3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

A two-vehicle crash along the Clark County/Champaign County line left three people injured on Saturday night.
Crews responded to reports of a injury crash around 5:45 p.m. at East County Line and Middle Urbana Roads, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol said at least three people were injured and two were transported to local hospitals, but details regarding their conditions weren’t available.
Additional details regarding the cause of the crash aren’t available.
The crash is under investigation.
