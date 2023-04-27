3 Central State students awarded aspiring educator state scholarships

“My favorite thing about CSU is how connected we are. We have many networking opportunities and alumni that connect with the student body to provide internships and even jobs when we graduate,” she said. “I want to be able to give the generations under me the same opportunities I was given.”

Jackson earned a certificate as a nursing assistant while in high school at the Miami Valley Career Technology center, and now spends her days in classes and her nights working 12-hour shifts at skilled nursing facilities.

“We want to take some of that burden off your shoulders … so you can focus on your studies and focus on becoming the best special education teacher you can be for your future students,” Wensing said.

Roker and Wright each received a $500 book scholarship to help with their school expenses.

“OEA’s 120,000 members applaud you, support you, and welcome you to the most rewarding profession there is — education,” Wensing said.