2-year-old flown to hospital after ATV hits them in Springfield Twp

A 2-year-old was flown to the hospital after they were hit by an ATV Monday afternoon in Springfield Twp.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post said that troopers were called to the 2700 block of Dale Avenue just after 5 p.m.
OSHP said that their investigation found a 19-year-old was riding a 2018 Kawasaki ATV east on Dale Avenue when the 2-year-old crossed the street in front of the four-wheeler.
The ATV hit the 2-year-old in the road, causing serious, but not life-threatening injuries, OSHP said. A medical helicopter flew the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
