2 seriously injured after weekend van-motorcycle crash

OSHP said a 2025 Ram Promaster 1500 northbound on Milton-Carlisle Road failed to yield at the stop sign, and was hit by a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle coming westbound on U.S. 40.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Twp. Fire and EMS, and Shield Towing and Recovery assisted on scene.

The driver of the van was issued a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign.