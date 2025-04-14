2 seriously injured after weekend van-motorcycle crash

ajc.com

.
News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A van and a motorcycle crash in Bethel Twp. over the weekend seriously injured two people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post responded to reports of a serious injury crash around 1:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon at West National Road/U.S. Route 40, and Milton-Carlisle Road.

OSHP said a 2025 Ram Promaster 1500 northbound on Milton-Carlisle Road failed to yield at the stop sign, and was hit by a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle coming westbound on U.S. 40.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Twp. Fire and EMS, and Shield Towing and Recovery assisted on scene.

The driver of the van was issued a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign.

In Other News
1
Federal funding cuts: Clark County, Springfield group discusses local...
2
Clark County to hold huge annual job fair Tuesday at Hollenbeck Center
3
Springfield city schools closed today; district cites bus driver...
4
Urbana winery, kitchen store sold; federal return-to-office rule played...
5
2 dead, 2 injured in Clark County crash Saturday night

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.