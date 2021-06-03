springfield-news-sun logo
2 men wanted for violent felonies in Springfield now jailed

Elijah Amere Cuffie, left, and Davon Lashon Hunt, right
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Two men were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Wednesday who were wanted for violent felonies and weapons offenses.

The Springfield Police Division asked for the public’s help last week to find the two men following their indictments by a Clark County Common Pleas Court grand jury.

The two suspects were identified by Springfield police as Elijah Amere Cuffie, 19, of Columbus, and Davon Lashon Hunt, 21, of Springfield.

Cuffie was indicted for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses. He was booked into the jail around 4 p.m. Wednesday, records show.

Hunt was indicted for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses, police said. He was booked at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

