2 Huber residents dead after motorcycle, truck crash in Champaign County

Deputies found that a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by John Howard Baker, 65, of Huber Heights, was traveling south on South Ludlow Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and pulled in front of a 2004 Ford Truck hauling a travel trailer, driven by Kevin Criss, 30, of Carrollton, that was traveling east on State Route 29.

Baker and his passenger, Alisa Britton, 51, of Huber Heights, were ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest in a ditch on the north side of East State Route 29 and caught fire.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene, and Britton was transported to Mercy Health - Urbana, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Criss and the passengers of the truck were treated by EMS on scene.

Sheriff’s deputies and Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS helped at the scene. The Multi-County Crash Team consisting of sheriff’s offices from Union, Hardin, Logan and Champaign counties are investigating the crash.