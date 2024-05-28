2 Greenon students win top two places in art competition

“It is an honor and privilege to work with Violet and Kaity everyday. They are two of the most driven students I have ever met. They both spend a ton of time in and out of the classroom perfecting their artistic abilities. Their dedication to their craft is absolutely amazing,” said high school art teacher Kevin Ferguson.

This year, Breland’s oil painting, “The Glisten of Crimson,” won the competition for U.S. Rep. Mike Carey’s Ohio 15th Congressional District. Her piece will hang in the U.S. Capitol building starting in July.

This is the second year in a row Breland has won this competition.

“It is an amazing accomplishment for any student to win Congressional once and have the honor of having their piece hang in the U.S. Capital for a year. So for Violet to win the competition twice, before she has even started high school, is absolutely astounding,” Ferguson said.

Fields’ acrylic painting, “A Delicate Balance,” won second place. Her piece will hang in Carey’s office for one year beginning in July.