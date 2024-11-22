10 Springfield ‘transplant heroes’ honored at annual Mayor’s Breakfast

“God is favoring our community with so many people who are bringing their gifts and their talents, and their putting down roots to help make Springfield a better place,” said Pastor Eli Williams, ULM president and CEO.

Mayor Rob Rue presented the State of the City address, talking about the last year and the progress that’s been made.

“Over the past year, we’ve tackled some big challenges, we’ve celebrated some important wins and we’ve stayed focused on what matters most — our people,” he said. “... Of course, this year has not been without challenges and trials ... But what I love about this community is how we respond when we’re under pressure.”

Rue said each person plays a role in Springfield’s story, and he thanked the community for investing in the city and being a part of “what makes (it) so special.”

“As we move into this next chapter, let’s hold tight to the idea that we are always stronger together. Whether it’s the small everyday wins of the milestones we celebrate as a city,” he said. “Together we are building something incredible. Here’s to the work ahead as we continue to move forward together.”

Those who were honored at the event included:

Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State College president since 2013.

“Everybody here I think can say that Clark State has either touched your life or you had an opportunity to work with us,” she said. “I’m also deeply grateful for the community of Springfield. This is my chosen hometown, and I absolutely love it here.”

David Estrop, former Springfield City School District Superintendent.

“I’m humbled by being recognized like this,” he said. “Some have said the best days of Springfield are behind us. Well, I submit to you that some are wrong. And that in fact because of people like the people in this room, the best days in Springfield are yet to come.”

Miguelito Jerome, who created New Diaspora Live (NDL radio), which broadcasts messages in Haitian Creole.

“We feel like it’s definitely a mission now to keep moving forward,” he said. “And at the end to have a better and brighter community. That’s my dream and I can see the future ahead because all of you, all of these efforts.”

Dr. Pius Kurian, a leading community nephrologist, a doctor who specializes in the care of kidneys.

“It has been a true blessing to be in Springfield. We have been here for 30 plus years, and I loved every minute of it,” he said.

John Landess, executive director of the Turner Foundation.

“I’m very blessed in this job to get to work with a variety of people and try to make the community better,” he said. “It’s really what makes Springfield special is that we’re a big, small town. We have all the problems of a big major metro area but it’s small enough that we can all get together and work on those issues.”

Wally Martinson, the area director of central Ohio for Mission Increase and the former director of the Nehemiah Foundation before forming One Heart Ministries in 2011.

William Hershel Miller, the interim president of the Gammon House, where he has served as a board member for more than nine years, and the co-chair of the annual Juneteenth Fatherfest celebration.

Ted VanderRoest, the former executive director of the Springfield Foundation.

“It’s always a pleasure working with all the different organizations here in town. We got a lot done over the years. There’s been a lot done in Springfield, but you can see a lot of positive action over the last several years, and I know that is going to continue,” he said.

Ernest Calvin Brown Sr., a pastor who was ordained to the ministry in 1978 and has served at numerous churches and with many community organizations for the past 48 years.

Marty Dennis, lead pastor at High Street Nazarene Church in Springfield since 2015.

“Nine and a half years ago I was adopted by Springfield. It’s been a relationship with lots of challenges and we’ve had to learn how to adapt together,” he said. “There’s so many changes, there’s no thought of long-term planning anymore because we’re living and sometimes there’s changes every single day of our life. If we as Springfield citizens can grab hold of that and develop a mindset and heart set of saying, we get to do this, I’m thinking our city is going to be a better place.”