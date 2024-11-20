Mad River Tavern restaurant to close this weekend after nine months

“This is one of the hardest messages we’ve ever had to write. After much reflection, many discussions, and a lot of praying, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the restaurant. We want you to know that this choice was not made lightly,” owners Dustin and Tiffany Gilroy wrote in a post on the tavern’s Facebook page.

The post stated the decision was largely because the health of a family member has “taken a turn for the worse,” and the owners can’t give the restaurant the attention it needs anymore.

“We have made the decision to choose family over business. We understand this is sudden and the timing is not the best with holidays coming up. If we could have, we would have stayed open,” the post said.

The tavern had about two weeks of a soft opening in February of this year before fully opening. It’s in the remodeled site of The Tavernette, which closed in 2020 after 81 years. The 316 Tap & Barrel Grill operated in the space in 2020 amid the pandemic but closed about a year later.

The owners initially hoped to have Mad River Tavern opened by Labor Day last year, then pushed back opening a few more times during the process of renovations, hiring, inspections and staff training.

The social media post has nearly 600 reactions, 149 comments and 129 shares, with people expressing their sadness and memories.

Explore Wittenberg forms search committee to find next president

“We’re so sad to see you go! Family always comes first, and we understand the sacrifices you’re making,” LaTisha Fay commented. “You all will be missed as we have enjoyed every visit. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help or support. You all have always stepped up for the community when needed.”

“That building, no matter what the name on the front is, will always hold a special place in our hearts for my wife and I, as it is where I proposed to her and she accepted!! To the owners, best of luck to you and your family,” Alan Pummill said.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday, the last day. Along with the regular menu, there will also be some specials during this last week open.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.