1 seriously injured, 2 others hurt in motorcycle crash in Clark County

Troopers responded to a a crash reported on Troy Road near Upper Valley Pike in German Twp. around 12:26 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2024 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle with a Springfield man and woman on it was going west on Troy Road, according to OSHP.

A 2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by a Springfield man was also going west on Troy Road and reportedly failed to maintain clear distance ahead and hit the other motorcycle.

Both motorcycles overturned and came to a stop in the intersection.

All three people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center. The driver of the second motorcycle was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries, according to OSHP.

The man and woman on the first motorcycle have non-life-threatening injuries. A ground ambulance later took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and German Twp. Fire and EMS assisted troopers at the scene. OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.