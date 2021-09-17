1 person dies in 3-vehicle crash that sends car into house in Champaign County

One person died in a three vehicle crash Thursday evening that sent one car into a house in Mechanicsburg.
The crash happened in the 100 block of West Sandusky Street, said Sgt. Christina Hayes of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
State Route 4, which also is West Sandusky Street in Mechanicsburg, is closed in both directions as troopers investigate the crash, she said.
The crash, which happened sometime before 7 p.m., remains under investigation.
We are working to learn more information, such as what may have caused the crash and whether anyone else was injured.