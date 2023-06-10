1 injured after crash involving motorcycle and truck in Springfield

A 25-year-old man was injured in a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Springfield on Friday evening.
Springfield crews were dispatched to the area of West Home Road and Westchester Park Drive around 7:27 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to a release from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The 19-year-old driver of a pick-up truck drove westbound on Home Road, turned onto Westchester Park Drive and collided with the motorcycle coming eastbound on Home Road, OSHP said.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Home Road was closed for about three hours.
