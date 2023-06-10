X

1 injured after crash involving motorcycle and truck in Springfield

News
By
57 minutes ago

A 25-year-old man was injured in a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Springfield on Friday evening.

Springfield crews were dispatched to the area of West Home Road and Westchester Park Drive around 7:27 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to a release from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old driver of a pick-up truck drove westbound on Home Road, turned onto Westchester Park Drive and collided with the motorcycle coming eastbound on Home Road, OSHP said.

ExploreAbby Michaels not guilty in Mason family deaths in I-75 wrong-way crash

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Home Road was closed for about three hours.

In Other News
1
Fire destroys Springfield home, no one injured
2
Miami University Hamilton’s newly expanded disc golf course open
3
Springfield group uses brain games, tests to guide local students in...
4
STEM school alum, Clark County deputy creates scholarship
5
Witt biology professor wins Distinguished Teaching award

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top