1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night.
Crews responded to reports of crash around 10:12 p.m. at Tuttle and East National Road, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said both vehicles were traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 40 and at least one vehicle was rear ended, and one vehicle went off the road and caught fire.
The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries that were initially life-threatening, but has now stabilized, according to the patrol.
The crash is still under investigation.
