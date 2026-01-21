UPDATE: 1 in custody after fatal shooting

Forrest was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police found a suspect, Douglas Hall Jr., 20, according to the release. Police did not provide specific information regarding their investigation but said he was taken into custody “without incident.” He faces felonious assault and murder charges and is in the Clark County Jail.

A woman who called 911 told a dispatcher her brother had shot her boyfriend and “I think he’s dead.” She said the two men “started fighting” before her brother grabbed Forrest’s gun from her bedroom and shot him, likely in the stomach but she couldn’t tell due to the amount of blood.

There were “two babies” in the home at the time, the woman said.

She said Hall was going in and out of the house during the 911 call before going in the bathroom when police arrived. Police then arrested him.

This appears to be Springfield’s first homicide of 2026.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Springfield police at 937-324-7716.