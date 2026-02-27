1 dead after early-morning shooting reported in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Friday morning.
Sgt. James Byron said officers and medics responded to the 1700 block of Maiden Lane around 12:58 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When crews arrived, they found a deceased male.
Byron said investigators believe this is an insolated incident.
He could not confirm if any suspects have been arrested, but said additional information is expected to be released today.
