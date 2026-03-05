1 acquitted, 1 found guilty of felonious assault related to 2023 North Limestone shooting

One Springfield man was acquitted and another found guilty of one charge related to a shooting on North Limestone Street in 2023 late last month.

A jury found Tyson DeArmond, 33, guilty of felonious assault with a firearm specification, and acquitted him on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Janeil Portman, 25, was also acquitted of attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from a Feb. 5, 2023 incident on North Limestone Street, in which a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed and bullet holes were found in the vehicle after the driver fled the scene, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said previously.

Driscoll said no one was shot and that part of the reason for the delayed indictment “was we were still gathering evidence.”

Springfield police at the time said the crash may have been related to a shooting murder on West Liberty Street, for which William Calhoun was convicted of several charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His conviction is related to the death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the shooting of a 29-year-old male relative.

The prosecutor’s office in a Clark County Municipal Court document called the shootings “retaliatory in nature.”

