Federal government shutdown: What would it mean for you?

And with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and surrounding federal contractors plentiful in Dayton’s backyard, the region is not positioned to weather a long shutdown unscathed.

Wright-Patterson is a big Air Force base with more than 30,000 uniformed, civilian and contractor employees, most of them working remotely. And that’s where one impact would be felt: Nationally, hundreds of thousands of federal workers could be furloughed if an enduring shutdown can’t be avoided.

A message with questions was sent to a representative of the 88th Air Base Wing Wednesday, the unit that acts as landlord to Wright-Patterson.

If there’s a government shutdown, the Dayton VA Medical Center would not be affected because of its mission, VA spokeswoman Rhonda Moore said. “We are considered essential and all of our services will remain open. Our employees will get paid as usual,” she said.

The VA has about 2,455 Dayton-area employees.

Even with a shutdown, Social Security and Medicare checks will continue to go out, but benefit verification and the issuance of new cards would be disrupted.

If there is a shutdown, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson would close, museum spokesman Rob Bardua said, with all events and activities suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.

Federal Reserve data shows some 19,700 civilian federal employees in the Dayton metropolitan statistical area (Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties) as of August 2021.

The military will continue performing its missions, but pay increases or new funding boosts for the armed forces can be delayed by a shutdown. Typically, the federal departments of the Treasury, Agriculture, Homeland Security, Interior, State, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Commerce and Justice are the departments most affected by shutdowns.

About 350 employees work for those departments within the Dayton MSA, according to the federal Office of Personnel Management.

In 2018, about 850,000 of 2.1 million non-postal service federal employees were furloughed nationally, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.