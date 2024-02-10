Xenia seeking public feedback on revitalization of Hub District

The nonprofit Congress for New Urbanism selected Xenia as one of its 2024 Legacy Projects. Legacy Projects allow municipalities to apply for pro bono technical assistance from urban design firms, according to CNU’s website.

National planning and design firm Opticos Design will help the Xenia community “develop a vision and actionable plan for the Hub District” at a deeply discounted cost, the city said.

The design team will visit Xenia for a three-day planning process that will involve residents, property owners, business owners, developers, builders and public officials. Planners and designers will host three public meetings at Xenia’s City Council Chambers at 107 East Main Street:

• Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Opening presentation and community input

• Feb. 28, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Open house event, allowing members of the public to view work created thus far and provide feedback

• Feb. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Closing presentation of design and planning concepts

Xenia Station was formerly a rail hub surrounded by industrial businesses before the railroad was shut down and the industries were abandoned. The rails were later converted to bike trails, but the surrounding area remains underused, the city said.

Xenia Station draws more than 60,000 visitors annually to ride and walk its bike trails, part of the largest trail network in the state.

“The Hub District is currently under-developed and under-utilized. We are very excited for the opportunity to collaborate with community stakeholders and designers to come up with a vision and direction to propel the neighborhood forward,” Xenia City Planner Brian Forschner said.